Taco Bell Locations Pull Menu Items amid Widespread Parasite Outbreak

Some Taco Bell locations are pulling certain items from their menus due to a widespread parasite outbreak said to cause “explosive diarrhea.”

Some of the locations forgoing certain ingredient toppings due to concerns over the spread of the parasite in produce are in Metro Detroit,

“We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall,” the signs at these Taco Bells read. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them.”

Michigan has been hit particularly hard with the parasite. As of Monday, July 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced 678 cases of the illness associated with the cyclospora parasite. As of Thursday, the figure had jumped to nearly 1,000 cases.

There are investigations into cases in 28 other states as well, although no single supplier of produce has been linked to the outbreak. New York City has 273 confirmed cases of the illness since May 1, and nearly 2,000 have been infected nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals with cyclosporiasis experience the symptoms “about one week after becoming infected,” although it can happen a bit sooner or later. One contracts it by consuming infected food or water. The federal agency recognizes the most common symptom as “watery diarrhea,” along with weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, cramping, bloating, increased gas, and overall nausea.

“Without treatment, symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a month or longer. Some symptoms, such as diarrhea, may go away and then return. Other symptoms, such as fatigue, may continue after the gastrointestinal symptoms have stopped,” the CDC notes, adding that most individuals recover without medical intervention.

People are encouraged to wash all fruits and vegetables before consuming to help eliminate the risk of contracting the illness.

“Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating,” the CDC suggests.