‘Abolish ICE’ Groups Planning Protest at Colorado ICE Warden’s House

Several pro-amnesty groups announced recently that they were planning a protest outside the Aurora, Colorado, home of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility warden.

Abolish ICE Denver, Denver Communists, and Denver Action Network all announced via social media that they would be protesting outside the home of Aurora ICE processing center warden Johnny Choate.

An Abolish ICE Denver Facebook post said:

Join us in confronting a high-level immigration-enforcement official at their home! We will also be canvassing their neighborhood and informing their neighbors about their role in the inhumane organization they work for. If the Gestapo lived next door to you—wouldn’t you want to know?

Colorado Republicans denounced the left-wing groups for planning the protest.

“The planned protest outside Warden Choate’s home by extreme anti-ICE protesters goes beyond the pale. Groups like Abolish ICE have demonstrated they have little regard for the rule of law, and the threatening nature of this protest should be taken very seriously,” said Colorado GOP Chairman Ken Buck in a statement.

GEO Group, the private facility that runs the processing center, told KDVR that it is “deeply troubled” by the “rhetoric” from the extremist groups targeting one of its employees:

The safety of our employees and those entrusted to our care is our highest priority. We are deeply troubled by the dangerous rhetoric and intimidation perpetrated by these extremist groups, who have now targeted one of our employees and his family at their home, recklessly releasing their personal information. These are the same radical organizations that stormed our facility, which has been operating in Aurora for 30 years, and desecrated our American flag.

Even the Colorado American Civil Liberties Union, which usually supports such protests, condemned the protest outside the warden’s house but urged folks to meet up with their legislators to encourage them to support greater “oversight of private immigration detention facilities”:

ACLU of Colorado does not support the protest at the warden's house. But we encourage folks to sign up to attend meetings this fall with your state representatives to urge them to push for oversight of private immigrant detention facilities. https://t.co/ZaxZcw1BMC — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) September 19, 2019

Protests are already happening outside the Aurora ICE facility every day this week as part of a “national week of action” to demand that Congress cut funding to the agency.

The extremist left-wing groups were also the same organizations responsible for desecrating an American flag and raising a Mexican one outside the Aurora ICE processing center in July, the Colorado GOP chairman said in a statement at the time.