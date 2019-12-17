New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill on Monday, which would allow people who do not reside in the U.S. legally to obtain driver’s licenses legally at the state level.

The Democrat-dominated Senate and Assembly passed the bill after lawmakers delayed voting on the bill until after the November election, the Associated Press reported.

NJ.com reported that the bill passed the Assembly 42-30 and in the Senate 21-19. Hundreds of pro-amnesty protesters gathered outside the statehouse the night before to call on lawmakers to pass the bill, which cleared both houses of the legislature without too much opposition.

Republicans who voted against the bill said that the bill would promote New Jersey’s status as a law-breaking “sanctuary state.”

“I think that public officials made it clear they want this to be a sanctuary state, and I think that you’ve come up with driver’s license for illegals, you’ve come up with legal fees for illegals, college for illegals. I think you’re clearly sending a message that this is a good place for them to come,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-Sussex).

The measure is now headed to Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is expected to support the legislation.

The bill calls for two categories of driver’s licenses, one compliant with the federal Real ID act which identifies citizenship status and allows license holders to board commercial aircraft, and the other which is a standard driver’s license that does not identify citizenship status.

Thirteen states, including New York and Delaware, already allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses.