George Bush to Release Book of Portraits Profiling Immigrants

Former President George W. Bush painted and profiled 43 immigrants in his latest book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, slated for release on March 2, 2021.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center describes the book’s purpose as:

On March 2, 2021, President George W. Bush will publish a new book entitled Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, which brings to the forefront the stories of forty-three individuals who exemplify our proud history as a nation of immigrants. Through powerful four-color portraits—personally painted by the President himself—and their accompanying stories, Out of Many, One reminds us of the countless ways in which America has been strengthened by those who have come here in search of a better life.

The Bush Center shared a photo of Bush painting a portrait with a message written by the former president via Instagram:

Announcing “OUT OF MANY, ONE” “While I recognize that immigration can be an emotional issue, I reject the premise that it is a partisan issue. It is perhaps the most American of issues, and it should be one that unites us.” – President George W. Bushhttps://t.co/yThJFLYnP5 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 6, 2020

Recent communications from the Bush Center via Twitter are focused on immigration, and criticisms of President Donald Trump’s related policies.

Two-Minute Take: Immigrants Are Good For The Economy Bush Institute- @SMU Economic Growth Director@lvtcollins explains how immigrants and native-born Americans have always been on the same team driving American innovation and economic growth.https://t.co/vjC1IpVN0u — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 7, 2020

Opinion: Immigration reform belongs in Congress not executive orders by the president | Read more from @HollyKuzmich via @HoustonChron: https://t.co/DgO2KsNisB — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 7, 2020

The Bush Center critiqued an executive order issued by President Donald Trump related to the coronavirus outbreak. The White House described the order as a measure to protect American workers during “economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“There’s not really a need to prevent more people coming in to prevent viral spread,” said Laura Collins, the Bush Institute’s economic growth initiative director. She added, “We know immigrants are good for the economy. We know immigrants don’t compete with native-born Americans for jobs.”

The Bush Center has called for increased globalization while describing “America’s story” as “an immigrant’s story.”

