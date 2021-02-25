Sen. Ted Cruz issued a stunning rebuke on Thursday of President Joe Biden’s “most radical immigration plan any administration has ever proposed in history.”

“They have proposed allowing every single person who was deported from this country for the last four years to come back. And by the way,” Cruz explained, “they don’t make exceptions for criminals, for murderers, for rapists. I mean, it is utterly bizarre to have a federal administration refusing to enforce the law against violent criminals.”

Cruz noted, “And frankly, it makes, it makes our country more dangerous…”

Today’s Democratic Party has been radicalized to the point they’re not even willing to enforce the law against violent criminals who are committing horrific crimes. pic.twitter.com/goYvoFhNEj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 25, 2021

“We are a nation of immigrants and there are wonderful people who come here and come here legally. There’s a right way to come,” the Texas senator said. “But today’s Democratic Party has been radicalized where they’re you know, they’re not even willing to enforce the law against violent criminals who are committing horrific crimes.”

Cruz’s comments come amid a federal judge blocking Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from implementing a halt on deportations, a blow to the administration’s efforts to dismantle interior immigration enforcement.

Hours after taking office on January 20, Biden’s administration issued a memo that sought to halt most deportations of illegal aliens for at least 100 days. As a result, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction on the “unlawful” deportation halt.