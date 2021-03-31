Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) attacked President Joe Biden for placing Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border migrant crisis.

“Putting the vice president in charge of solving this problem… is like making El Chapo the drug czar,” Kennedy explained.

“Of course, President Biden says we can’t call it a crisis. How about a category five hurricane?” He said in relation to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s phraseology, where she claimed the southern border only faces “challenges.”

Kennedy, who visited the Texas Rio Grande with 17 other Senators Friday, also described what he saw. “I’m not sure there are words in English… It’s thousands and thousands of people flooding in,” he said.

Media were not granted permission until Tuesday to inspect the Biden immigrant cages, when the administration “finally allowed two journalists and a film crew to enter the Border Patrol migrant child detention center in Donna, Texas. The resulting photos and video show the conditions where more than 4,100 children are held in a facility with a capacity of 250 — 1,700 percent above capacity,” Bob Price reported for Breitbart News.

THREAD — Reporters toured the temporary border facility in Donna, TX today. The Biden admin allowed pooled coverage for the first time. We saw a “pod” designed for 32 migrant children under CDC guidelines now holding 615. The facility is at 1700% pandemic capacity. :TV Pool pic.twitter.com/cJTPUAxXmc — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 30, 2021

Harris said on March 22 that she would visit the Southern border to inspect the migrant crisis at some point but remained noncommittal. “Not today,” and laughed.

“But I have before and I’m sure I’ll do it again,” Harris added.