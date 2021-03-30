A New Mexico rancher, Amanda Adame, says foreign nationals appear “close to her house,” even “asking for food and water.”

According to Fox News, Adame provides illegal immigrants food and water because she doesn’t “want to get hurt.” She said she “feeds and waters them” and tries “to get them to go on, or we come in the house and call border patrol.”

Adame also noted the contrast between the illegal immigrants’ conduct under the Biden administration and the Trump administration. “When they [migrants] saw a border agent before, they stopped and they waited and now they keep trying to go,” Adame explained, remarking that Border Patrol agents “catch them when they see them,” but notes the “big problem” is the migrants are elusive.

When asked what Adame’s largest concern is, she said, “Now that the border policy has changed, what’s going to happen now? What is he [President Biden] going to do with stopping asylum seekers?” Adame asked in return.” I just feel sad for the people who are trying to come in legally and they can’t because of all these asylum seekers,” she lamented.

The report comes after President Joe Biden placed Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis in which she has had no meetings scheduled to cure the situation 54 percent of Americans believe is, indeed, a “crisis.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the crisis “challenges on the border.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the surge of migrants is in direct “consequence of policy decisions by the Biden Administration,” who have stopped border wall construction, returned to the policy of catch and release, and ended the stay in Mexico policy.