The Republican House caucus used a milk carton prop with Vice President Kamala Harris’s face on it as at a press conference to draw attention to her silence on the issue. Harris will now travel to Guatemala and Mexico to fulfill President Joe Biden’s instructions to “engage in a diplomatic effort.”

Harris’s plans come Wednesday as the administration takes heat over President Joe Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump’s stay in Mexico policy. This policy change is encouraging unaccompanied illegal alien minors to come into the United States, only to be captured by law enforcement, who then place the children together in cages with or without coronavirus.

As Harris’s travel intentions reached the airwaves Wednesday, in response to Harris’s lack of action the Republican House caucus presented a milk carton Wednesday morning with the words written above her face on the carton, “Missing at the border.”

As seen this morning at the House GOP conference presser about the border. A milk carton w/VP Harris photo saying “Missing at the border.” pic.twitter.com/90voXIf6gM — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) April 14, 2021

The Republican criticism of Harris stems from her seeming lack of urgency. It has been 22 days since Biden bestowed the southern border task on Harris, saying, “I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this.” Yet no timetable has been set for the journey.

Many Republican senators and House members, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), traveled to the border to inspect the crisis.

The White House, though, refused to call it a crisis. Instead, they call it only a “challenge.” But on Monday, Breitbart’s John Binder reported “more than a million illegal aliens could arrive at the United States-Mexico border this year,” according to an analysis which states, “at the current pace, apprehensions for calendar year 2021 could be forecast at 1.2 million, following the precedents of 2005 and 2006.”

Harris called the border crisis on March 22 a “very challenging situation,” also noting, “We’ve got to treat this issue in a way that is reflective of our values as Americans and do it in a way that is fair and is humane, but we have to meet the moment,” she said. “There’s a lot of work going into that.”