Mexican actor and conservative activist Eduardo Verastegui said on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that illegal immigration is a national security threat to both his country and the United States and blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I would like to address another topic that affects our countries,” Verastegui said. “The regional migration crisis that was created by the Biden Harris administration.”

“This is a national security threat for both Mexico and the U.S. as well as a serious humanitarian crisis,” Verastegui said. “I want to be very clear, these unprecedented and massive flows of people are not humane. Far from it.” He went on:

What has been created between Panama and the U.S. Mexico border is a corridor of terror … which facilitates a modern day form of slavery. Poor and humble people are leaving their countries to embark on a dangerous journey northbound in which so many are victims of all sorts of things, including violent crime, sexual abuse, and rape.

“My friends, wasn’t Kamala supposed to fix this? Where is she? Where is Kamala? Where is Kamala?” he asked.

“Mr. Biden — not my President — I would like to say this: Please change course for the safety and well being of the people of Mexico and the people of the United States,” Verastegui said. “Please secure the border as President Trump did, working closely with the Mexican authorities.”

Verastegui also announced that CPAC will be convening a conference in Mexico City in September.

“Let’s make Mexico and America great together,” Verastegui said.

