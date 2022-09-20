Attendees at Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, spoke with Breitbart News and called out the hypocrisy of liberal elites at Martha’s Vineyard.

Rallygoers commented on the response from Martha’s Vineyard after Florida governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants to the island.

One attendee mocked the hypocritical response by those on the island by collecting coins in a jar labeled “Martha’s Vineyard Victim Relief Fund.”

The rally attendee mocked the residents of the island, telling Breitbart News “I feel really really bad for the people of Martha’s Vineyard and I figured I should collect some money and that way we can put more yard signs up to virtue signal. So far I have four cents.”

“I love the fact that they virtue signal with their signs and then as soon as the immigrants got on their island they kicked them off,” he continued.

He also told Breitbart News “the elites hate being made fun of, and this is what drives them nuts the most, is being laughed at, and we are laughing at them.”

Another rally attendee spoke on the crisis of our southern border, telling Breitbart News “I have a problem with what’s going on with our border.”

She went on to say, “Send them to … AOC, Maxine Waters, Pelosi, McConnell. Let’s go down the list of these people who are not working for us and let them feel that pain of what the average American actually feels.”

She also discussed the motivation behind mass immigration, remarking that leftist elites “think that having all these people come in, oh they’re going to vote for them.”

