Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is responsible for the two planes full of illegal immigrants that landed at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

Approximately 48 migrants landed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport Wednesday afternoon, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

Although the Gazette reported the migrants came from Texas, DeSantis took credit for sending the migrants.

Unusual story breaking here on the Vineyard. A plane load of migrant people was deposited at MV Airport. @DukesCountyEM and other Island EM managers working to aid these folks. @DukesOffice comm center meeting underway. https://t.co/YMG0wjDixd @TheMVTimes pic.twitter.com/jQgbLloWGX — Rich Saltzberg (@rich_saltzberg) September 14, 2022

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” Desantis communications director Taryn Fenske told Fox News.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” Fenske said.

Fenske also referenced the $12 million Florida’s legislature budgeted to remove illegal immigrants from the state.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” she added.

Martha’s Vineyard, a progressive playground where Former President Barack Obama owns a $15 million home, has long been thought of as a potential destination for migrants in DeSantis’ office, according to Fox News.

Fox News explained:

DeSantis, a Republican, proposed Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard as a destination for such migrants, but his office explained at the time that they could also be sent “to other ‘progressive’ states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/WyU0VnM0Zs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 15, 2022

The move to send nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) bussed thousands of illegal immigrants from his state to Washington, DC, in April.

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbot said at the time. “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”

The migrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday were primarily from Venezuela and Colombia.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services CEO Beth Folcarelli was surprised when the migrants arrived with pamphlets about the community because they do not offer any refugee services.

“They came with folders with a pamphlet with our information,” Folcarelli told the Vineyard Gazette. “We don’t have refugee services, I had no idea about any of this. I only found out because one of them gave me their folder. Imagine being dropped in here knowing no one. Absolutely no one. It’s heartbreaking.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.