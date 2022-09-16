Conservatives on Social Media Mock Leftists’ Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Hypocrisy

Conservatives on social media mocked the left’s Martha’s Vineyard migrant hypocrisy after Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of illegal immigrants to former President Barack Obama’s vacation spot. “Martha’s Vineyard residents voted at 80% for Joe Biden. There is no excuse for their racism and xenophobia,” one said.

Gov. DeSantis defended the move, making it clear that Florida is not a sanctuary state and will continue to happily help”facilitate” the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions, adding that any left-wing opposition to this shows that their virtue-signaling is a fraud.

“To be clear, Martha’s Vineyard residents voted at 80% for Joe Biden. There is no excuse for their racism and xenophobia,” quipped author Mike Cernovich in response to a video that showed a reporter asking Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro about the migrants that were flown to the island.

To be clear, Martha’s Vineyard residents voted at 80% for Joe Biden. There is no excuse for their racism and xenophobia. https://t.co/TItZnBcYyl — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 15, 2022

“At some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else,” Belcastro said. “We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants, and we certainly don’t have housing.”

“We’re in a housing crisis as we are on this island,” she added. “We can’t house everyone here that lives here and works here. We don’t have housing for 50 more people.”

A slew of other conservatives on social media poked fun at the apparent hypocrisy seen on Martha’s Vineyard.

If 50 illegal migrants in Martha’s Vineyard is a “humanitarian crisis,” then what would you call what happens in the border towns that get overrun with illegals every single day? — Rep. Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) September 16, 2022

Borders liberals care about:

1) Ukraine

2) Martha’s Vineyard — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 15, 2022

The people of Martha’s Vineyard spent 4 years telling us Trump was racist towards Mexicans and then 50 of them showed and now they’re all chanting “Build A Wall.” — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 15, 2022

Everyone is dunking on people in Martha’s Vineyard but we really need to be patient with them. It’s their first time ever seeing someone who isn’t white — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) September 15, 2022

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton suggested sending illegal immigrants to additional white liberal locations, such as Nantucket, Malibu, and The Hamptons.

So when’s the first illegal immigrant flight to Nantucket? Malibu? The Hamptons? Needs to happen — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 16, 2022

DeSantis is not the only red state governor to be sending illegal migrants to liberal sanctuary cities. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has also bused illegal immigrants to cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC.

If a handful of illegals causes panic in places like New York, Washington DC and Martha’s Vineyard, why not send them a thousand? Ten thousand? Load up the buses. Criminals first! This is one type of BUSING we can get behind — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 15, 2022

Martha's Vineyard could easily house thousands of migrants. Just use eminent domain to seize one of the private golf courses and build some of that public housing with eco-friendly materials and carbon offsets. There will still be four golf courses left, including one private one — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 15, 2022

Others suggested that the liberals on Martha’s Vineyard should be elated about the newfound diversity on their island.

Martha's Vineyard is 89% white… they should be grateful for their new diversity. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 16, 2022

I know many Martha’s Vineyard homes have GUEST HOUSES on property! The immigrants don’t even need to stay in the main house. DIVERSITY ROCKS!!! — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 16, 2022

Why is Martha’s Vineyard so upset about becoming enriched by diversity? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2022

Other conservatives pointed out how there has been a copious amount of news coverage on the 50-person influx of migrants on Martha’s Vineyard when compared to the millions of illegals crossing the U.S. southern border.

LOL. There has been more media coverage of 50 illegal immigrants in Martha's Vineyard than 2 million crossing the border. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) September 16, 2022

It can’t be lost on the average voter that there was a lot more angry coverage of 50 migrants in Martha’s Vineyard than millions overwhelming southern border towns. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 15, 2022

It took only 50 illegal immigrants in Martha’s Vineyard to cause a “humanitarian crisis” on their left wing island. Now imagine what Texas & Arizona cities dealing with millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border are dealing with. pic.twitter.com/VgYazjm7KP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2022

While many on the left — such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser (D) — have expressed disapproval of the policies they claim to support after illegals have been sent directly to their cities, others doubled down on their virtue signaling, with Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D) boasting that the elitists of Martha’s Vineyard have “jumped into action” in support of the migrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” Rep. Fernandes said. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

Christina Pushaw, the Rapid Response Director for Governor DeSantis, responded by tweeting, “Great, then you won’t mind taking in a few thousand more.”

Great, then you won’t mind taking in a few thousand more. https://t.co/uUt48yrypx — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

I can’t wait until your emergency rooms are flooded, your schools become bilingual, and your women aren’t safe after dark. Then you’ll know what border states have endured for years. https://t.co/5IDZswCrpd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 15, 2022

But despite talk of “jumping into action” by Democrats, authorities said they are now moving the roughly 50 migrants from the island to a military base in Cape Cod — just less than two days after the illegals arrived on Martha’s Vineyard.

Buses have arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House. There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island. People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye pic.twitter.com/wuauiZM4Y3 — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 16, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard is such a welcoming sanctuary that it shipped the fifty migrants to a detention facility at a military base on the mainland less than twenty-four hours after they arrived. Boy, they sure showed Ron DeSantis. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 16, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard kicked them out already? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 16, 2022

Just so we’re clear—Martha’s Vineyard could not accommodate 50 immigrants and removed them in a day? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 16, 2022

