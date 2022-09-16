Conservatives on Social Media Mock Leftists’ Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Hypocrisy

Dawn rises over the colorful and architecturally interesting ocean front homes on Seaview, Ave, Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Conservatives on social media mocked the left’s Martha’s Vineyard migrant hypocrisy after Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of illegal immigrants to former President Barack Obama’s vacation spot. “Martha’s Vineyard residents voted at 80% for Joe Biden. There is no excuse for their racism and xenophobia,” one said.

Gov. DeSantis defended the move, making it clear that Florida is not a sanctuary state and will continue to happily help”facilitate” the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions, adding that any left-wing opposition to this shows that their virtue-signaling is a fraud.

“To be clear, Martha’s Vineyard residents voted at 80% for Joe Biden. There is no excuse for their racism and xenophobia,” quipped author Mike Cernovich in response to a video that showed a reporter asking Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro about the migrants that were flown to the island.

“At some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else,” Belcastro said. “We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants, and we certainly don’t have housing.”

“We’re in a housing crisis as we are on this island,” she added. “We can’t house everyone here that lives here and works here. We don’t have housing for 50 more people.”

A slew of other conservatives on social media poked fun at the apparent hypocrisy seen on Martha’s Vineyard.

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton suggested sending illegal immigrants to additional white liberal locations, such as Nantucket, Malibu, and The Hamptons.

DeSantis is not the only red state governor to be sending illegal migrants to liberal sanctuary cities. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has also bused illegal immigrants to cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC.

Others suggested that the liberals on Martha’s Vineyard should be elated about the newfound diversity on their island.

Other conservatives pointed out how there has been a copious amount of news coverage on the 50-person influx of migrants on Martha’s Vineyard when compared to the millions of illegals crossing the U.S. southern border.

While many on the left — such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser (D) — have expressed disapproval of the policies they claim to support after illegals have been sent directly to their cities, others doubled down on their virtue signaling, with Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D) boasting that the elitists of Martha’s Vineyard have “jumped into action” in support of the migrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” Rep. Fernandes said. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

Christina Pushaw, the Rapid Response Director for Governor DeSantis, responded by tweeting, “Great, then you won’t mind taking in a few thousand more.”

But despite talk of “jumping into action” by Democrats, authorities said they are now moving the roughly 50 migrants from the island to a military base in Cape Cod — just less than two days after the illegals arrived on Martha’s Vineyard.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.