The Biden administration has announced that it plans to bring in 125K refugees in 2023 as America faces an ongoing migrant crisis.

The Biden administration has announced it wants to bring in 125,000 refugees in 2023 as America faces government-created migrant and inflation crises. “The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest,” says the announcement, titled “Memorandum on Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023.”

It reads, “The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.”

It does not, however, explain how accepting 125,000 refugees is in the national interest of everyday Americans. It does, however, say “I hereby determine that assistance to or on behalf of persons applying for admission to the United States as part of the overseas refugee admissions program will contribute to the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The memorandum specifies how many refugees will be accepted from specific regions. A plurality will be accepted from Africa, with a cap of 40,000 migrants from the continent.

Meanwhile, the administration plans to accept 15,000 migrants from both Europe and Central Asia, Latin America/Caribbean, and from East Asia. The administration plans to accept 35,000 refugees from the Near East/South Asia.

There will also be space for another 5,000 “unallocated refugee numbers” which can be added onto any region.

Breitbart News previously reported that there are nine different refugee resettlement contractors that receive money from the federal government and have a financial stake in refugee resettlement.

One study found that American taxpayers are billed up to $133K for each refugee that is resettled in the United States.

The Biden administration’s decision to accept another 125K migrants comes as America faces an unprecedented border crisis that has put strain on our country’s resources. Even Portland, Maine, in one of the Northern-most regions of our country, faces a migrant crisis.

Roughly 3 million economic migrants have been allowed across the southern border into the U.S. economy since Biden’s inauguration. Roughly 2 million additional legal migrants, temporary workers, and white-collar illegals have been allowed in via the U.S. airports. The combined inflow is huge — roughly 4 million young Americans join the labor force each year.

A recent poll from Gallup found that a plurality of Americans would like to see immigration decreased.

A different poll found that a majority of Americans believe that Biden’s border crisis is an invasion. Even 40 percent of Democrats believe that the crisis is an invasion, while 76 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of independents also said that America faces an invasion on its Southern border.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.