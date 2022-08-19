Poll: Joe Biden’s Migration Is an ‘Invasion’ Says 54 Percent Majority

A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the left-of-center, taxpayer-supported National Public Radio (NPR)

The 54 percent “Invasion” majority includes 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

Just 19 percent of all respondents — or one in five — said the term is false.

Joel Rose, a pro-migration NPR journalist, lamented the mainstream 3:1 public judgment revealed by the July 28-29 survey of 1,116 adults, saying:

Republican leaders are increasingly framing the situation as an “invasion.” Immigrant advocates say the word has a long history in white nationalist circles, and warn that such extreme rhetoric could provoke more violence against immigrants. Still, the polling shows that the word “invasion” has been embraced by a wide range of Americans to describe what’s happening at the border “We are not actually screening enough people to make it safe for the rest of the country,” said poll respondent Michael Cisternino, a Republican from Nevada, in a follow-up interview. “We, the people of the United States, really don’t have control over who’s coming in, and where they’re going or what they’re going to do when they get there — if they’re criminals, if they’re not criminals,” Cisternino said.

Many migrants also credit Biden for the inflow. “He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” one migrant told Fox News in June 2022., adding: “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.”

The Ipsos poll may understate the public’s view of Biden’s migration as an “invasion” because many respondents claimed ignorance or hid their views. For example, 36 percent of independents and 25 percent of Democrats said they “Don’t know” when asked about the invasion term.

The polling firm, Ipsos, claimed the data shows how “misleading information or politically charged rhetoric about immigration has taken root among a significant portion of the American public.”

The poll was taken as Biden’s inflow approaches three million economic migrants.

That tide of workers, consumers, and renters includes 2 million who were admitted under a variety of legal pretexts, plus roughly one million who sneaked past the distracted border guards. The flood is likely to help suppress wages for ordinary Americans, and also drive up rents and inflation.

Between the ports of entry, Border Patrol encountered fewer migrants at the US-Mexico border this past July (181,552) than in July 2021 (200,658). Table since Oct 2019: https://t.co/qui4IuajTB pic.twitter.com/ZBLflHU5yG — Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) August 17, 2022

In December, the Supreme Court will hear arguments that Biden and his deputies are willfully ignoring their obligation to detain job-seeking border crossers. The laws include 8 U.S.C. §§ 1226(c)(1), 1231(a)(2), and 1231(a)(1)(A), which say the attorney general “shall take into custody,” “shall detain,” and “shall remove” migrants.

However, the establishment media has tried to minimize coverage of the migration, For example, the Ipsos poll showed that only 48 percent of all respondents — and 38 percent of Democrats — understood that “The number of migrant apprehensions at the southern border was higher in 2021 than ever before.”

The data breakout in the Ipsos poll showed that 28 percent of all respondents said the invasion term is “Completely true.” That group includes 12 percent of Democrats, 51 percent of Republicans, and 24 percent of independents.

Another 25 percent said the term is “Somewhat true.” That group includes 29 percent of Democrats, 26 percent of Republicans, and 18 percent of independents.

The GOP majority which endorses the “invasion” term includes some who know that former President Donald Trump has been using the term. “We must stop the invasion at our southern border,” Trump said in August to loud applause at a CPAC event in Texas. The fix, he added, is for a GOP majority to cut off funding:

Republicans in Congress must make clear that on their watch not a single penny of taxpayer money will go to funding Joe Biden’s open border agenda. It’s a sick agenda. It’s a sick agenda. Makes no sense … Next year we have to use the purse strings to send a message to every would-be illegal alien all over the world. If you break into our country illegally you will be caught, we will detain you and we will quickly send you back to the place from which you came or put you in prison

But Trump’s opinion cannot be used to explain why 40 percent of Democrats favor the invasion term, according to the poll results.

Strangely, the poll asked respondents just one question about the pocketbook impact of Biden’s mass migration: “When jobs are scarce, employers should prioritize hiring people of this country over immigrants[?]” Forty-eight percent agreed, and 15 percent disagreed, including 23 percent of Democrats.

More than half of American adults want Biden to have a tougher policy regarding illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, a new poll concludes. https://t.co/B6WswlEcCx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 10, 2022

Biden’s two-year inflow is an economic shock equal to the number of Americans who entered the workforce during the first nine months of 2022.

The poll also showed that 71 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of independents believe the migration is a “major problem. Just 31 percent of Democrats described it as a major problem.

The Trump-created, Biden-canceled “Remain in Mexico” program is very popular. Fifty-seven percent of all respondents favoring a policy that “Requiring asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border to remain in Mexico until an immigration court can hear their case.” Just 25 percent opposed the plan.

Extraction Migration

Business-backed progressive advocates hide this Extraction Migration economic policy behind a wide variety of noble-sounding explanations and theatrical border security programs. Progressives claim that the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that migration is good for migrants, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations.

Establishment Republicans and major GOP donors hide the wealth shift towards investors by amplifying the conservative media coverage of border chaos, welfare spending, migrant crime, and drugs.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration — but they also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This “Third Rail” opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to one another.