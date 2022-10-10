Republican Senate candidate in Arizona Blake Masters slammed Democrat Mark Kelly’s record on crime, immigration, and the fentanyl crisis in a speech at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

“300,000 People come across that border illegally every single month, the women and children are horribly brutalized by the cartel,” Masters remarked during a speech at a Trump rally in Mesa, Arizona.

Blake Masters: "Crime is up. In Phoenix, homicide is up 50%… In my hometown of Tucson, homicide is up 87%… There's a crime wave" "Our children in this country are being poisoned to death by this fentanyl… Mark Kelly's been radio silent about fentanyl for 22 months" #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/1qK2ZA737v — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) October 9, 2022

Masters went on to note “Crime is up. In Phoenix homicide is up 50% since 2019. In my hometown of Tucson, homicide is up by 87% since 2019.”

“There’s a crime wave that this lawlessness at the southern border contributes to,” the Trump-endorsed Senate candidate explained at the rally.

Masters commented on the ongoing fentanyl crisis, saying “I’ve stopped using the term overdose to talk about fentanyl because it’s actually a poisoning. Our children in this country are being poisoned to death by this fentanyl.”

It’s coming from China. China sends all the precursor chemicals over to get compounded up at those cartel labs in Mexico. And it’s coming right through our southern border,” Masters went on.

The Republican Senate candidate also slammed Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly’s record on the crisis, saying “You know, Mark Kelly has been radio silence about fentanyl for 22 months.”

“So what does he do last Monday, three days before our debate, one month before election day? He says ‘Oh, I better pretend to start doing something about fentanyl,” Masters noted in reference to a legislation that Kelly announced after years of inaction.

Immigration and border security have come to the forefront of the pivotal Arizona Senate race. During a debate between the two candidates, Masters blasted Kelly for leaving the border “wide open” and for voting in favor of hiring 87,000 new IRS agents while voting against hiring 18,000 new border patrol agents.

Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security. In February 2021, Kelly voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

The Democrat senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces.

Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters has also been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and supports finishing the border wall.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com