Republican Blake Masters tore into his opponent, Democrat Mark Kelly, in the Arizona debate, asserting, “Mark Kelly left our southern border wide open.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed GOP candidate Blake Masters, who is running for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Masters harshly criticized Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly’s record on the southern border during their debate.

“Senator Kelly voted for 87,000 more IRS agents” before “he rejected hiring 18,000 more border patrol agents,” Masters noted. “That shows you what his priorities are, Mark Kelly left our southern border wide open,” Masters asserted.

.@bgmasters Calling Out Mark Kelly For Betraying Arizona On Border Security "Mark Kelly said no to 18k more border patrol agents but yes to 87k new IRS agents. That shows you what his priorities are." pic.twitter.com/uCOMeSi2EM — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 7, 2022

Masters recently launched an advertisement in which he criticized Kelly’s decision to vote for the new IRS agents but against new border patrol agents.

🚨NEW TV AD🚨 Mark Kelly and the Democrats want federal agents combing through your wallet instead of stopping illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/A50MksCh3v — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 3, 2022

Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security. In February 2021, Kelly voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

The Democrat senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces.

Kelly has also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety.

In May of 2021, Kelly voted against border security, again voting against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from canceling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Kelly similarly voted against border security in August.

Blake Masters has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. Masters has remarked that “we’re not going to have a country” if we refuse to secure the border, and he supports finishing the border wall.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott blasted Kelly’s horrible record on the border, remarking, “Mark Kelly has no plan to fix the border crisis he created. He’s been spewing empty rhetoric to Arizonans about securing the border but voting against border security when he’s in D.C. The bottom line is that Mark Kelly will never stand up to Biden’s amnesty and open borders agenda.”

