Reporters, activists, and politicians are showing the flood of economic migrants now crossing Americans’ unenforced border in search of American jobs and housing.

The flood is rising days before President Joe Biden lifts the Title 42 border barrier on May 11 — more than two years after Biden’s deputies began welcoming migrants to the United States in January 2021.

HAPPENING NOW! Invasion at the border!

Victor Avila reporting from El Paso, TX for the world to see the truth about the invasion at the southern border of the United States of America.@VictorAvilaTX @jaeson_jones @Tom_D_Homan pic.twitter.com/jOioTV88GV — The America Project (@TheAmericaProj) May 2, 2023

Many of the economic migrants are being released into the United States without clear identification and without the ability to stay off welfare.

Other migrants are trying to sneak past the government registration process:

.@TxDPS Aircraft provided aerial support to Troopers on the ground in tracking a group of illegal immigrants traversing through a ranch in Kinney County. The group attempted to flee but was apprehended. A mother & her two children, ages 7 & 13, from Guatemala were among the group… pic.twitter.com/bEEcI7cNpT — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) May 3, 2023

So far, Biden has admitted roughly six million migrants via legal, illegal, and quasi-legal doorways at the border.

The population adds up to three migrants for every four American births.

This government-aided rush of foreign workers, renters, and consumers has reduced wages for millions of Americans, spiked rents, nudged up retail prices, and created more of the chaotic diversity that makes it difficult for Americans to manage their society.

TX: Happening now, hundreds of migrants just showed up here in Brownsville to self surrender to border patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. illegally— #Title42 is still in place for another week. The majority of migrants are being processed and released with an… pic.twitter.com/pNDZzovUNh — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 4, 2023

Since February, Biden’s deputies claimed they have reduced the arrival of Venezuelan migrants at the border by flying thousands of them directly to cities in the United States.

But the many Venezuelans who were not allowed to fly into the United States are now being allowed to walk into the United States.

Many are asking for asylum even though they left homes and jobs in democracies — such as Colombia, Brazil, and Chile — to seek better jobs in the United States.

Many more migrants are taking the U.S. government’s taxpayer-funded trail from Africa, India, and China.

Man from China, who illegally crossed into America, shows us the fungus on his feet that he got from the Darien Gap. Now he’s stuck in Brownsville Texas after the NGO kicked him out. This is what the Democrats are inviting into America. #BidenBorderInvasion

“Law & Border” only on… pic.twitter.com/Jn0wxt02EF — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) April 28, 2023

This is how insane it has gotten! This ad was given to us when we were in the Necocli, Colombia before we crossed the Darien Gap in Panamá. The cartel is directly marketing to China and the CCP because of Joe Biden and the Democrats open border policies. Cartel travel agencies… pic.twitter.com/uVf7neXVWb — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) April 27, 2023

However, Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is telling Americans that the border is under control.

He rejects any criticism of his deadly, elite-backed wealth-shifting policies. “We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeing humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes,” he told ABC News on January 1.

He is also using taxpayer-funded non-profits to quickly bus and fly the economic migrants away from the border and towards jobs and homes in U.S. cities and towns.

It is always inspiring to be in the presence of Sister Norma, a great partner and humanitarian. Sister Norma and all the NGOs are critical partners to all our work in the RGV communities. pic.twitter.com/vjdOstNI0z — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) May 5, 2023

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales represents a border district in Texas. He wants the federal government to regain control of the border — partly because he also wants Congress to pass laws allowing companies to import cheap foreign workers via legal channels.

The video no one is showing you – A few miles from downtown El Paso on the US side of the border there are 100s of illegal migrants camping out. This is anything but orderly and humane. #BidenBorderCrisis #TX23 pic.twitter.com/kIsEUFSw0f — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 4, 2023

Tonight in El Paso. Massive group of migrants who crossed the border illegally standing around, waiting…#ElPaso pic.twitter.com/Atd6rlWXeC — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) May 5, 2023

Even the establishment media has begun covering the migration. But it portrays the crisis as a traffic jam for the migrants, not as a border breakdown for Americans.

The liberal media is finally covering the number of migrants in El Paso. Our southern border is being destroyed and they have denied for 2 years. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/2vAI0x30no — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 3, 2023

Many more migrants are heading north from South America via jungle tracks, roads, and bus routes funded by Mayorkas with taxpayers’ dollars:

JUST IN: Massive convoy of migrant buses out of Costa Rica HEADED TO THE UNITED STATES Border — Title 42 expires on May 11th, 2023.. This as CLOSE TO 1-MILLION MIGRANTS are preparing to cross the border as Title 42 expires.pic.twitter.com/m3zJ2PwQ3S — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 4, 2023

Darien Gap update almost midnight: Am seeing evidence of thousands of aliens currently in the Gap but not several thousand Chinese. Clearly the thousands of aliens is true but just not evidence at this time of so many Chinese. 30 or 40 giant busses today. So roughly 1500 to… pic.twitter.com/AUynELwVb8 — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 3, 2023

Take a look as HUNDREDS of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela storm into Mexico's southern border migration center. LOTS OF MIGRANTS = LOTS OF PROBLEMSpic.twitter.com/RoACLsxMc8 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the growing population of desperate and low-wage migrants is shoving many Americans out of the economy and into drug addiction and homelessness.

Pro-migration progressive governments respond to the economic damage by supporting drug addiction for Americans instead of excluding migrants and drug cartels:

“Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles” passing out meth pipes to drug addicts on Skid Row.

Your tax dollars at work enabling addiction… pic.twitter.com/764AfWIHSB — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 27, 2023

