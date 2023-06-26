An illegal alien, protected multiple times from arrest and deportation by the sanctuary county of Fairfax County, Virginia, is now accused of attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl after breaking into an apartment.

Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged late last week with burglary of an occupied dwelling and attempted abduction of a juvenile after allegedly breaking into an apartment in Fairfax County and trying to kidnap a sleeping toddler.

According to police, Rodriguez broke into the toddler’s room while she was asleep. When the toddler’s mother heard her crying, she entered the room and alleges her daughter told her a man grabbed her and then ran away.

Police arrested Rodriguez the following day after they said fingerprints from the toddler’s bedroom put him at the crime scene.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to FOX5 D.C. that Rodriguez is an illegal alien from Honduras who first crossed the United States-Mexico border in August 2018 in Yuma, Arizona.

Rodriguez was transferred to Eloy, Arizona, days later, after being given a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court. A federal immigration judge then issued a $15,000 bail for Rodriguez. Months later, in January 2019, he bailed out of federal custody.

ICE officials told FOX5 D.C. that, on numerous occasions, they sought to take custody of Rodriguez for arrest and deportation from the U.S., but sanctuary policies in Fairfax County protected him.

In November 2021, July 2022, November 2022, and February 2023, ICE agents asked Fairfax County for custody of Rodriguez. Each time, their requests were ignored. ICE agents have again requested custody of Rodriguez in the kidnapping case.

