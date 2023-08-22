Poll: Majority of New York Independents Say Migration Is a ‘Burden’

A majority of political independents in New York say international migration has been a burden to the state over the last 20 years, according to a New York Times and Siena College poll.

Fifty-one percent of independent voters and 67 percent of Republican voters said immigration was a burden when they were asked, “Looking back over the past 20 years or so, do you think that migrants resettling in New York has been more of a benefit or more of a burden to the state?”

Thirty-three percent of Democrats also described immigration as a burden.

The poll of 803 registered voters was conducted from August 13-16 amid the growing furor over the flood of President Joe Biden’s wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrants into New York City’s housing, jobs, and schools.

Fifty-four percent of respondents — and 52 percent of independents — said Biden’s migration policy creates a “very serious” problem.

“New Yorkers – including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and downstaters – overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. He added:

However, that’s where partisan agreement ends. A plurality of Democrats says that migrants resettling in New York over the last two decades has been a benefit. But, a majority of independents and two-thirds of Republicans say that migrant resettlement has been a burden to the state.

Breitbart News has covered the rising opposition to migration in New York, even as pro-migration advocates insist that cheap-labor migration has been the secret to New York’s prosperity for decades. Since 1965, when Congress re-started migration, the flood of low-wage migrants has allowed city elites to gain wealth and political power over the city’s much-diminished middle class and the growing number of homeless, discarded Americans.

However, the New York GOP may ignore the political opportunity created by the pocketbook damage from Biden’s migration wave.

Many of the GOP’s donors in New York are real estate investors, landlords, or retailers who profit from any increased inflow of poor migrants. For example, Rep. Michael Taylor (R-NY) has backed proposals for amnesty and more migration despite the pocketbook damage done by migration to his constituents.

The Siena poll echoes the national turn against the federal government’s economic policy of easy migration. That policy has long been protected by the elite narrative that the United States is a claimed “Nation of Immigrants.”

According to a June 3-6 YouGov poll of 1,500 citizens, a 36 percent plurality of all respondents said immigration — legal and illegal — makes the country “worse off.”

The YouGov poll asked, “In general, do you think immigration makes the U.S. better off or worse off?” Just 31 percent said immigration makes the nation “better off.” Registered voters split 37 percent worse off and 35 percent better off.

Similarly, in August 2022, 54 percent of Americans told National Public Radio that Biden’s migration is an “invasion.” The 54 percent “invasion” majority includes 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

Just 19 percent of all respondents — or one in five — rejected the “invasion.”

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

So incredibly sad pic.twitter.com/k7CdQ2Kosm — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) August 22, 2023

In many speeches, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to elite opinion about “the values of our country,” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters.