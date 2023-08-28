President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued Notices to Appear (NTAs) in federal immigration court to more than 820,000 border crossers who are now in the United States, new data reveal.

The data, compiled by the Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, give a glimpse into the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release network where border crossers and illegal aliens are briefly detained before being released into the U.S. interior, often with NTAs before a federal immigration judge years in the future.

From January 1 through July 31, Biden’s DHS issued more than 820,000 NTAs to border crossers who had already been released into the U.S. interior.

The total number of NTAs issued by the DHS, though, does not indicate the total number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into American communities over this period. That figure is estimated to be upward of two million.

Since the start of the year, Biden’s DHS has been almost consistently issuing more NTAs every month than the month prior. In March, for instance, more than 104,000 NTAs were issued to border crossers, while in April, that figure increased to more than 122,000.

From May through July alone, Biden’s DHS issued more than 415,000 NTAs to border crossers throughout the U.S. interior. Those released into the U.S. interior and given NTAs are arriving from all over the world, not just Mexico and Central America.

Under Biden, hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. interior without NTAs — instead getting Notices to Report (NTRs), which direct them “to report to an ICE office within 60 days for further immigration processing.” In February, data revealed that more than 800,000 border crossers had been released into American communities from the southern border without getting NTAs since Biden took office.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.