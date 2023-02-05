Report: Over 800K Border Crossers Freed into U.S. Without Court Dates Since Biden Took Office

More than 800,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the United States without a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since President Joe Biden took office.

The figure, first published by CBS News, details the extent to which the agency released hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior without court dates. Instead, border crossers were given a Notice to Report (NTR) to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office or Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention (ATD).

Exclusive: Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the border since Mary 2021 have still not been given a notice to appear in immigration court, leaving many past their deadline to apply for asylum https://t.co/jTY0vlbbQG — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) February 3, 2023

Specifically, almost 600,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were given NTRs by Biden’s DHS — ensuring their release into the U.S. interior without any follow-up to appear before an immigration judge. The other roughly 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were initially released on Parole Plus ATD with only an NTR but were subsequently given court dates.

Months ago, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody revealed in court records that in the summer of 2021, alone, Biden’s DHS released more than 150,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities with only an NTR.

NTR releases by Biden’s DHS are only a fraction of the number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior via the administration’s expansive Catch and Release network.

As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) recently noted in congressional testimony, nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens have been directly released into the U.S. interior since Biden took office — in addition to 1.2 million illegal aliens who have successfully crossed the border.

C-SPAN

“Since Joe Biden canceled the Remain in Mexico policy and ordered ICE not to enforce court-ordered deportations … we’ve seen 1.7 million illegal aliens deliberately admitted into this country and another 1.2 million known got-aways have entered while the Border Patrol has been overwhelmed changing diapers and taking names,” McClintock said:

Now that is an illegal alien population of 2.9 million. That is the entire population of the state of Mississippi just since this administration changed these policies and precipitated this crisis. And as the Democrats’ witness testified, illegal aliens are now being rapidly and efficiently trafficked by our government to every community in our nation.

[Emphasis added]

Americans are hugely opposed to Biden’s Catch and Release network. A recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov poll found that 65 percent of Americans said DHS ought to detain border crossers and illegal aliens or deport them.

Fewer than 2-in-10 Americans said they support Biden’s Catch and Release network.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.