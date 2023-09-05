Two Pennsylvania school districts canceled classes on Tuesday as a statewide manhunt for an illegal alien convicted of murder entered its fifth day.

On August 31, 34-year-old illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante of Brazil escaped from Chester County Prison less than three weeks after having been convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her seven-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son in April 2021. Cavalcante received a sentence of life without parole.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Cavalcante showed up at Brandao’s home while she was outside with her daughter and son. The illegal alien stabbed Brandao multiple times in front of her two children after she threatened to tell local police that Cavalcante was wanted in Brazil for a murder he allegedly committed in November 2017.

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police said the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the Kennett Consolidated School District both canceled classes after Cavalcante was sighted inside a nearby resident’s home in Pocopson Township.

On the evening of September 1, resident Ryan Drummond told police he saw Cavalcante in his home. Drummond said he woke his wife up and told her it sounded as though someone was downstairs in his house.

Drummond then flickered the lights, and that is when he said Cavalcante switched the lights in the house as well.

“What I decided to do was flip the switch three or four or five times, paused, and then he flipped a light switch from downstairs. This was the moment of, ‘Oh my God, this guy is down there,'” said Drummond.

Drummond said he checked to make sure his children were safe and then watched as Cavalcante walked out of his home, wearing a white shirt and carrying a bag.

“I saw him walk out of the kitchen through our living room, open up that door, walked out. He was wearing a white shirt, had a bag,” Drummond said. He added, “Peaches, apples, green snap peas were missing. We have a bunch of little steak knives, and he could have taken one of those.”

The latest sighting of Cavalcante is one of five credible sightings of the killer since he escaped prison last week.

At the time of Brandao’s murder, Cavalcante attempted to flee to Mexico and, eventually, back to his native Brazil but was captured by police in Virginia before he could make it to the southern border.

Cavalcante is thought to have illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after allegedly murdering the man in Brazil in 2017 and after Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest in June 2018.

