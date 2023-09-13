Watch Live: House Hearing on the Human Costs of the Biden-Mayorkas Border Crisis

The House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a hearing on the human costs of the open borders policies of President Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“By opening our border and abandoning the rule of law, Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden have ushered poisonous fentanyl, dangerous national security threats, and cartel violence onto our doorstep,” chairman Mark Green (R-TN) declared in announcing the hearing:
This hearing is another important step in demonstrating to the American people the high cost of Mayorkas’ open border. The evidence of human suffering that we have uncovered throughout this investigation that can be tied to these policies is tragic, and this hearing will give Americans just a glimpse into the horrors we have found. It is simply unacceptable that the American people are being forced to pay the price of Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty, as are hundreds of thousands of vulnerable migrants who have been abused, exploited, or murdered by cartels along the journey to the Southwest border. It is time to hold those who have empowered this chaos and destruction accountable.
