Texas Gov. Abbott Announces Border Military Base to Combat Flow of Migrants

Texas will install a military base in the border city of Eagle Pass to curb the flow of illegal migrants allowed in by the Biden administration, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced at a press conference Friday.

The Texas Military Department is set to construct a Forward Operating Base on 80 acres of land along the Rio Grande that will house up to 1,800 Texas National Guard soldiers, with the ability to accommodate an additional 500, Abbott’s office stated.

Abbott’s administration explained that the base will be equipped to “respond to the open border chaos created by the Biden Administration, complete with recreational, chaplaincy, medical and psychological health facilities.

“Texas is expanding our border security capabilities by building a new Texas Military Department base camp to increase and improve border security operations in this area,” Abbott said at the press conference. “This will increase the ability for a larger number of Texas Military Department soldiers in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently.”

Texas is expanding our border security efforts by building a new Forward Operating Base in Eagle Pass. This base camp will house Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to respond to Biden’s border crisis. Texas will continue to use every tool and strategy to hold the line. pic.twitter.com/XNT0HYY7D6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2024

The Republican juxtaposed the current situation of the National Guard compared to the new base’s plans for increased efficiency:

Before now, the Texas National Guard had been scattered across this entire region in cramped quarters, away from fellow soldiers, and sometimes traveling long distances to do their job. This base camp is going to dramatically improve conditions for our soldiers. Texas would not be able to respond to President Biden’s border crisis without the brave men and women of the Texas National Guard, and it is essential to build this base camp for them.

“In the coming weeks, we will also be expanding operations north and south of Eagle Pass, putting up additional barriers to fortify our border. We are also adding three more fan boats and expanding our drone program radar truck capabilities,” said Adjutant General of Texas Major General Suelzer. “Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, we are deploying every available resource and strategy to protect and defend Texas.”

According to Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, “The key thing I want you to take away from this is that we are providing a better quality of life for our Texas National Guard soldiers.”

“To see those numbers decrease in Texas, it’s a testament to what these soldiers and DPS are doing to secure the border,” he continued. “I applaud Governor Abbott for your leadership to stand up and do what the federal government continues to fail to do.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate approved on February 13 a $95 billion foreign aid package — which included $61 billion for Ukraine — that could have paid for a wall along the entire United States–Mexico border, Breitbart News reported.

A list published recently by Breitbart News shows 64 different ways that President Joe Biden has opened the borders to massively increase the number of migrants allowed in the country.