An illegal alien found living in Rhode Island but wanted for murder in his native Honduras is among nearly two million known “got-aways” who have crossed the United States-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

The Honduran national first crossed the southern border in January 2021 and was removed immediately thanks to Title 42, the public health order that served as a border control but which Biden has since ended.

Later in 2021, the Honduran national successfully crossed the border undetected by Border Patrol agents. In June 2023, he was arrested in Central Falls, Rhode Island, for felony assault with a weapon and arrested again on February 4, 2024, for domestic violence.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents learned that the Honduran national was wanted in his native country on murder charges. On February 7, following his domestic violence arrest, an ICE detainer was lodged against him.

However, a judge in Cranston, Rhode Island, ignored the ICE detainer and released him back into the community. ICE agents arrested him in Warwick, Rhode Island, on February 27, and he remains in federal custody while awaiting deportation.

“It is very disturbing that, despite the serious charges this fugitive faces and the existence of an active immigration detainer filed for his custody, he was released by the court back into the community,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement.

The Honduran national is among nearly two million known illegal alien got-aways, whom the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says have evaded Border Patrol and successfully entered the U.S. since Biden took office.

Recently, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the explosion of illegal alien got-aways crossing into the U.S.

“These ‘got-aways’ outnumber the combined populations of Kansas City and St. Louis, the two largest cities in Missouri,” Hawley wrote, referring to the fact that 860,000 known illegal alien got-aways entered the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2023.

“At the very least, you owe the American people full transparency into what your department knows about illegal immigrants who have entered our nation without being stopped or tracked,” Hawley continued.

