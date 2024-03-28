Michigan’s Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing backlash for her rent subsidies for illegals program after an illegal border crosser allegedly murdered a woman.

A previously deported illegal alien, identified as Brandon Ortiz-Vite, was arrested and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Kent County, Michigan. The illegal from Mexico was charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of a firearm for the March 22 incident.

Ortiz-Vite stands accused of murdering Ruby Garcia and leaving her body beside the road on U.S. Highway 31.

With the news of the arrest still so recent, Whitmer is taking heat for her program, which provides $500 per month for housing assistance to private homeowners who agree to take in migrants.

The program, called the Newcomer Rental Subsidy, is set to provide shelter aside from state shelters for “refugees.” The assistance would be available to homeowners for up to a year, according to MLive.com.

“Payments will be made in three-month installments; first payment will be issued upon the application being approved,” the state subsidy guidance explains. “Additional payments will be made thereafter.”

Republicans in the state are blasting Whitmer over the program.

Tudor Dixon, who ran for governor as a Republican in 2022, blasted Whitmer, saying that she is “enabling Joe Biden’s open border policies by handing out cash to anyone who will take in unvetted illegal immigrants, undoubtedly risking the safety of our neighborhoods and communities,” according to Fox News.

“After the murder of Ruby Garcia less than a week ago, Whitmer should immediately cancel this program and demand Biden secure the border for the good of Michigan citizens,” Dixon added.

