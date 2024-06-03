Pope Francis Compares Migrants to Exodus of ‘People of Israel’ from Egypt

ROME — Modern migrants share many similarities with the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt to the Promised Land, Pope Francis asserts in his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2024.

The biblical narrative of Exodus, depicting the Israelites on their way to the promised land, “naturally comes to mind” when thinking of immigrants today,” the pontiff states in his message, released by the Vatican Monday.

“The images of the biblical exodus and of migrants share several similarities,” the pope continues. “Like the people of Israel in the time of Moses, migrants often flee from oppression, abuse, insecurity, discrimination, and lack of opportunities for development.”

“Similar to the Jews in the desert, migrants encounter many obstacles in their path: they are tried by thirst and hunger; they are exhausted by toil and disease; they are tempted by despair,” he adds.

Pope Francis has reiterated his call for a more welcoming attitude toward migrants, insisting everyone has the right to “dream of a better future.” https://t.co/tdUk6Oeeju — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 5, 2020

In this way, he writes, it is possible to see in the migrants of our time “a living image of God’s people on their way to the eternal homeland.”

God Himself “identifies himself with men and women on their journey through history, particularly with the least, the poor and the marginalized,” the pope states, while also warning nations and individuals not to become too attached to their own land and property.

In a closing prayer, Francis asks God not to let us “become possessive of the portion of the world you have given us as a temporary home.”

Rather, Christians are reminded that “the encounter with the migrant, as with every brother and sister in need, is also an encounter with Christ.”

“Help us to keep walking, together with our migrant brothers and sisters, toward the eternal dwelling you have prepared for us,” he asks.

