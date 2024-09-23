Report: U.S. Homeless Population Growing as Migrants Flood Major Cities

The United States is reportedly on pace to hit another record in 2024 regarding the homeless population.

Preliminary data gathered and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed the number of people living in encampments, on streets, and in shelters has grown since 2023, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

The article noted: The numbers come from more than 250 homeless-service organizations covering cities, metro areas and vast rural areas. They are meant to reflect homelessness as it existed on a single night early this year. The Journal’s count includes about 550,000 homeless people so far, up about 10% from what these places reported last year. The trend thus far means the U.S. is likely to top the roughly 653,000 homeless people estimated in 2023—the highest number since the government started reporting comparable data in 2007.

The Journal said the final count depends on data from areas that have not shared this year’s numbers. One of those places was New York City, which the newspaper said had the highest number in 2023.

“Migrants bused by Texas to Chicago and Denver contributed to the latest increases when they landed in shelters there. Migrants have arrived in significant numbers in New York, which has long had a legal right to shelter, swelling numbers in last year’s count,” the article said, noting the counts were mostly performed in January after illegal border crossings skyrocketed.

The number of homeless people has risen along with the number of people illegally crossing the border before claiming asylum and being bused to major cities across the United States. Their arrival has cost taxpayers’ money while also bringing crime and gang violence, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

It is important to note that Democrats have been slipping the huge number of illegal migrants into their political descriptions of “all Americans,” Breitbart News reported on September 1.

According to a Breitbart News article published in July, “More working Americans are going homeless amid ‘Bidenomics,’ says a July 28 report in the Washington Post, which also noted that policy experts admit the homeless crisis is being made worse by the Democrats’ pro-migration policies.”