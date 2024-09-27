Biden Regime Deports Cuban Mom, Tearing Her from 2-Year-Old Son – but Communists Still Welcome

U.S. immigration lawyer Eduardo Soto denounced that her client Vivian Limonta Reyes, a Cuban mother of a two-year-old boy with autism, was deported back to Cuba by U.S. authorities and separated from her son, Cubanet reported Thursday.

According to Soto, Limonta Reyes was deported to Cuba alongside some other 47 individuals in late August and separated from her child Celin, who has been diagnosed with autism. The two-year-old underwent surgery in her absence at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Soto, in remarks given to Telemundo on Thursday, stated that his client is desperate and held U.S. authorities accountable for what he considers a “mishandling of the case and the violation of his client’s rights.” The lawyer blamed U.S. authorities for the family separation of her client from her husband and son.

“If you have a claim you have a right to remain here until you are interviewed and the proper pardons are decided,” Soto told Telemundo. ”There has to be a solution because in one court they tell me the Miami court has to hear our arguments and the Miami court says it’s the Atlanta court someone has to hear it.”

Soto claimed that Limonta Reyes was deported in absentia and as such, filed a motion to reopen the case.

“You can’t physically deport the person until there is a decision on that motion to reopen,” he asserted.

Limonta Reyes is reportedly married to a U.S. citizen identified as Osmani Perez, who is taking care of the child. The Cuban citizen told Univision that she is “devastated” and “speechless” after being deported and separated from her child and stated that she “never thought the U.S. government would separate me from my son and deport me.”

Limonta Reyes, presently in Cuba, stated that Castro regime officials received her with mockery upon her arrival. The mother explained that she communicates daily with her son through video calls.

Perez deeply regretted the situation and stated that he sought help through the office of Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL) who, according to Perez, said that his office will continue to fight for the rights of the residents.

According to Telemundo, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement sent to the channel that the last motion filed to reopen Limonta Reyes’s case was on October 22, 2020, and was denied on October 28, 2020, directing her deportation.

“If the court accepts our arguments that there was a failure on the part of the court to notify her, then they open the case and she is entitled to return to the U.S.,” the attorney said.

Vivian Limonta Reyes’s deportation comes at a time when a growing list of officials from the communist Castro regime — some of which have an extensive public track record of human rights violations — and their families continue to enter the United States since 2023 as a result of policies implemented by the current administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Luis Raúl González-Pardo Rodríguez, a Cuban pilot linked to the communist Castro regime’s attack against humanitarian rescue planes in 1996 that killed four Americans, entered the United States last month and now resides in Florida thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s “humanitarian parole” program, which allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans per month to request entry to the United States and legally stay and work for a period of “up to two years.”

Tony Costa, director of the nongovernmental organization Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC), denounced in a press conference in late August – in the company of victims of the communist regime – that more than 115 known Castro regime human rights violators have entered the United States since February 2023.

The number represents more than ten percent of a public list of verified Castro regime repressors that FHRC maintains.

On Wednesday, Costa and other FHRC members warned to the independent Cuban outlet 14 y Medio that three former Cuban counterintelligence officers confidentially confessed that there were numerous communist agents “planted” within U.S. society.

The agents, according to FHRC member Luis Domínguez, each have his or her short-term “task” and are awaiting long-term instructions. Domínguez pointed to the recruitment of leftist students or individuals sympathetic to the regime as one of the tasks carried out by the communist agents.

“Such infiltrated agents live discreetly, many of them hosted by their relatives or friends who have long resided in the US. For such reasons, any of the Cuban immigrants with certain backgrounds may be suspected of activities that endanger U.S. national security,” Dominguez said.

Recent reports indicate that Cuban diplomats in the United States have participated in encounters with leftist activists and union leaders. Other reports indicate that some of the individuals at the forefront of the pro-Hamas and anti-Israel wave of protests across U.S. college campuses this year received direct training and support from the Cuban communist regime.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.