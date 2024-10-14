Small Indiana Town Deluged by Thousands of Haitian Migrants

The small town of Logansport, Indiana, has not been spared the disastrous effects of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s border crisis.

Logansport is truly in the middle of “nowhere” in the rural midwestern state of Indiana, but despite being hours away from any major metropolis, the small town has still been targeted by the Biden regime.

The town is in the center of northern Indiana more than two hours from Chicago, and an hour and a half north of the state’s biggest city, Indianapolis. But despite is meager resources and its place hours from any major metropolis, Biden has dumped thousands of Haitians there as well as hundreds from a variety of other nations.

People from 28 countries now call the town of just 18,000 residents their home, as thousands of foreigners — perhaps as many as 5,000 — have streamed there over the last four years, according to WXIN-TV.

With the tidal wave of migrants — both quasi-legal, and illegal — the town is suffering as it races to adjust to the onslaught, which has pushed the area’s resources past the breaking point.

The problems are mounting. The schools are stretched thin, the town is seeing rising crime, and health care is overtaxed. And that does not even mention the growing housing problem the small town is facing.

The schools, for example, have found hundreds of migrant students, some of whom speak little or no English, being enrolled in the area’s schools. And according to Cass County Health Department Administrator Serenity Alter, many of these kids ended up in Logansport alone and unaccompanied by any adults.

The city’s medical facilities are also suffering.

Logansport Memorial Hospital reported that they have seen an avalanche of 20,000 emergency room visits and that 27 percent of these patients are on Medicaid, which has put a lot of pressure on the hospital’s finances.

Indeed, many of the migrants aren’t even officially on Medicaid. They are automatically enrolled in what Fox 59 called “presumptive Medicaid” and then they apply for charity care or a payment plan, the latter of which is rarely paid.

Housing is another major problem. Some apartments and homes have as many as 25 occupants, which violates state occupancy limits, but of which nothing is being done. For instance, Bloomington, Indiana, has limits of three adults along with several children, and in some instances up to five adults. These standards are typical across the state. But Logansport is seeing a dozen adults and more in the same dwelling.

Still, the problem is not lost on Logansport’s Republican Mayor Chris Martin, who called the growing housing crisis, “a big concern” for the city council.

These are the same concerns we have seen in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Springfield, Ohio, and so many other small American towns suffering from waves of migrants thanks to Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Mayor Matin has harsh words for the Biden-Harris administration. The mayor says his town needs help from the government now, not later. He also wondered why the town council is not being told how many more migrants will be coming.

“Do you even know? We don’t,” Martin said of the waves of migrants his town has seen. “We don’t.”

“The federal government has got to step in and help communities our size,” he added.

Martin also pointed out that city budgets in all areas have soared because of the rise in population the town has experienced.

“Here’s how we know it has changed,” he told the station. “Because of the 20 to 30% increase that we are seeing in a lot of our normal city services like traffic, school and the hospital.”

