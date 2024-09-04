Aurora Business Owner Describes Migrant Chaos: ‘We’ve Been Forced to Put Bulletproof Glass Up’

A woman who owns a business adjacent to the apartment complex taken over by Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado, said she has been forced to put up bulletproof glass to protect her business, describing the chaos in her community caused by migrants to Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater.

“It’s horrible. Mike, I run a business right adjacent to that apartment complex,” she said, describing the current situation as “overwhelming.”

“It’s out of control. Denver is just a sanctuary city. They’re just, they’re just flooding them into the smaller communities. Now they’re busing them out here. They’re busing them to our smaller communities, and their hotels are being overrun out here. And it’s just chaos, just chaos,” the caller, identified as Pam, said, explaining that they have been in business for ten years, running a gas station.

Before the migrant crisis, she described the neighborhood as one in the middle, not the best, but not the worst, either.

“You know, it was fairly quiet community. You know, you had your problems. You know, you had your shoplifters, but since this has become more and more, they just come in and grab and run and you know, we’ve been forced to put bulletproof glass up into our business since this has all started,” she said.

“It’s just become worse and worse and worse. We can no longer stay open late at night. You know, they had an issue not too long ago where they forced almost all the businesses on the street to shut down. I believe was at night of the elections that happened over in Venezuela that they shut down everything,” she said, explaining that they could not even get around to their vehicles.

“We just had to shut the store,” she said, explaining that there were so many migrants flooding the parking lots and streets that they could not move, describing it as “chaos.”

Further, Pam said they have had a lot of “dashing in and grabbing and taking off with full, you know, racks of stuff.”

“We’ve been robbed a couple of times,” she said, noting that they have a car wash that migrants will break into and stay in overnight.

“It’s like, I said, it’s just sheer chaos. It’s like, you know, there’s no help from anywhere, you know. And our own governor just denies that this is happening,” she said of Colorado’s Democrat Governor Jared Polis, who is in denial of the problem.

“I challenge him to come stay a night out in this apartment complex. You know, I don’t think he would, actually, don’t think he would, you know, he you know, like I said, we’re hoping for change in November, I would love to see Colorado go back to be a red state again. It’s a beautiful state. It’s sad what’s happening here,” she said, emphasizing they are holding on to hope for November.

“You know, change is coming. That’s what we’re holding on for. In the meantime, we just keep going every day because, you know who’s going to buy a business that’s, you know, in this area,” she added.

