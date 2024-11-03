Americans in Ohio Town Swamped by Migrants, Feel Pressured to Move Out

Residents of a small Ohio town inundated by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s migrants say conditions have gotten so bad they feel pressured to move away and start over somewhere else.

Lockland, Ohio, a town of just 3,400 residents, has been swamped with 3,000 illegal migrants — mostly from the African, majority Muslim, country of Mauritania — and the sudden influx in just a few short years has pushed the town’s services and budgets to the breaking point, not to mention sent the town into chaos.

Town Mayor Mark Mason Sr. has warned that his town government is finding it difficult to keep up with the flood of migrants, many of whom are indigent and cannot pay their way.

“Our fire and paramedic services have been stressed. Since they moved into these apartment complexes, a lot of the longtime residents have moved out because of multiple fires. It’s been caused by their not understanding how to cook on stoves, and they use high levels of grease in their cooking, which have caused multiple fire,” Mason told Fox News last month.

Mason went on to say that these migrants are actually displacing working families, and added, “And so a lot of people don’t want to subject their families to unsafe conditions in these apartment complexes. So, therefore, they’ve moved out – the working residents – and they have moved in. And most don’t have jobs, they don’t contribute to society. They don’t contribute to your earnings tax base. And it’s a real concern.”

Fox News spoke to several Lockland residents, one who said that the migrants are filling apartment complexes with more people per unit than are legal per state and county residency laws.

A resident named Kelly told Fox News that her apartment complex has earned the nickname “the African village,” due to the number of Mauritanians now living there. She also noted that they don’t have experience with the electric stoves in the units and their cooking has started numerous fires, causing a repeated presence of the city’s fire department and EMT crews.

“With the illegals hanging out in the apartment, at first they were hanging out 50 a day out in the parking lots and walking around. They don’t move out of your way when you’re driving. They don’t seem to care,” she told the media.

“The fires that have been going on, I mean, the fire departments here, if not every day. Every other day. And I think at least four to five fires in less than the last six months. And the smoke alarms are going off constantly. They don’t know how to use the electric stoves and with all the oil and that they use, the smell of the food through the halls all the time is pretty bad,” she added.

Other residents felt threatened by the numbers of men loitering around the streets, sometimes in groups of up to 50 at a time.

Mayor Mason even noted than many of these male migrants carouse through public spaces disrespecting female residents, making them feel unsafe.

“If you’re going to let immigrants just come over freely, you’ve got to educate them on the cultural differences in how things operate here and make them understand that some of the things that maybe you’re used to in Mauritania [isn’t] necessarily acceptable here in the United States,” Mason explained.

“A village of 1.2 square miles can just not absorb almost a doubling in their population. It’s unsustainable,” the mayor argued, adding that the federal government has let his town down. He went on to say, “shame on the federal government for allowing this to happen to small communities like ours. It’s happening throughout the country.”

The Biden-Harris administration has been found to have worked closely with the United Nations to “fast track” hundreds of thousands of migrants into the country through the Safe Mobility Initiative.

A new report released by the House Judiciary Committee exposes how the Biden-Harris administration has worked alongside the U.N., funneling tens of millions of American taxpayer dollars to the international organization, to spread migrants across the country.

“Under President Biden and Vice President Harris, in June 2023 the State Department announced its Safe Mobility Initiative, which allows aliens to sidestep the southwest border and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), ‘avoid the risks associated with onward movement,'” the report says.

The reports goes on to say:

In other words, this new Biden-Harris program fast-tracks aliens into the United States out of sight of the American people and without the politically damaging optics at the border. The initiative’s Safe Mobility Offices (SMOs) allow aliens outside the United States to consult with foreign national employees from UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who then provide the aliens with several options to resettle in the United States, including through family reunification parole, labor pathways, and additional expansions of the Biden-Harris Administration’s illegal abuses of humanitarian parole. The U.S. taxpayer-funded SMOs are located in 13 cities across Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador. Since 2023, the Committee on the Judiciary and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement have conducted rigorous oversight of the Biden-Harris border crisis, including the Administration’s abuses of immigration law. This oversight has uncovered the Biden-Harris Administration’s open-borders alliance with United Nations bureaucrats to ensure that additional aliens are fast-tracked into the United States on the U.S. taxpayers’ dime.

The Biden-Harris program has sent tens of thousands of legal and illegal migrants into numerous small towns including Lockland, but also towns such as Logansport, Indiana, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, as Breitbart News has been reporting.

