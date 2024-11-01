A bombshell report from the House Judiciary Committee, exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News, details President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s coordination with the United Nations (U.N.) to “fast-track” migrants into the United States, using American taxpayer dollars.

The report exposes how the Biden-Harris administration has worked alongside the U.N., funneling tens of millions of American taxpayer dollars to the international organization, to bring migrants to American communities.

Since Biden and Harris took office, nearly eight million migrants have entered the U.S.

In particular, the report accuses Biden and Harris of “teaming up with open-borders bureaucrats at the United Nations” to allow migrants to bypass the southern border when trying to get into the U.S.

“Under President Biden and Vice President Harris, in June 2023 the State Department announced its Safe Mobility Initiative, which allows aliens to sidestep the southwest border and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), ‘avoid the risks associated with onward movement,'” the report states:

In other words, this new Biden-Harris program fast-tracks aliens into the United States out of sight of the American people and without the politically damaging optics at the border. The initiative’s Safe Mobility Offices (SMOs) allow aliens outside the United States to consult with foreign national employees from UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who then provide the aliens with several options to resettle in the United States, including through family reunification parole, labor pathways, and additional expansions of the Biden-Harris Administration’s illegal abuses of humanitarian parole. The U.S. taxpayer-funded SMOs are located in 13 cities across Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador. [Emphasis added] Since 2023, the Committee on the Judiciary and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement have conducted rigorous oversight of the Biden-Harris border crisis, including the Administration’s abuses of immigration law. This oversight has uncovered the Biden-Harris Administration’s open-borders alliance with United Nations bureaucrats to ensure that additional aliens are fast-tracked into the United States on the U.S. taxpayers’ dime. [Emphasis added]

The report estimates that:

More than 18,000 aliens from Central and South America have departed for resettlement in the United States through the Safe Mobility Initiative, with nearly 67,000 total aliens referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for potential resettlement in the U.S. and at least 7,000 aliens identified by IOM as potentially eligible to enter the U.S. through other means.

When migrants do not qualify for resettlement through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the U.N. counsels them on alternative routes to the U.S. Close to $70 million in American taxpayer dollars have funded Safe Mobility Offices while the IOM has spent nearly $15 million to fund the initiative.

“This interim staff report highlights how the Biden-Harris Administration has directed U.S. taxpayer money to the open-borders United Nations to allow foreign national bureaucrats to expedite more alien arrivals into the United States,” the report states.

The bombshell report is significant as Harris, while on the campaign trail, has sought to downplay her role in the Biden administration’s immigration policy that is centered on welcoming millions of migrants to American communities regardless of the impact on American citizens.

Small towns Lockland Village, Ohio; Logansport, Indiana; and Charleroi, Pennsylvania have been inundated with waves of migrants that have driven up home prices, rents, and exacerbated city budget shortfalls as a result of the Biden-Harris policy.

“We’re all wanting to get out of here, the Americans,” a resident of Lockland Village, who says one part of town is now known as “African Village” due to the migrant influx, told Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw.

