Citizens Break Elite Consensus for Mass Migration in U.S., U.K., and Canada

Ordinary citizens have cracked the pro-migration establishment in Canada, Britain, and the United States — and may soon cement their win with laws curbing the wealth-shifting inflows of blue-collar and white-collar workers.

The latest crack came in the United Kingdom, where the recently elected yet increasingly unpopular far-left Prime Minister is trying to revive his polls by declaring opposition to the U.K. establishment’s policy of using migration to convert their cohesive nation into a bigger, multicultural, and chaotic economy.

“This happened by design, not accident … [the Conservative Party’s goal was] to turn Britain into a one-nation experiment in open borders … that is unforgivable,” PM Keir Starmer said on November 28:

This [left wing] government will turn the page. That begins in the economy because you cannot separate this [open border] failure from their refusal to do the hard work on skills [training for UK youths], on welfare reform, on giving our young people opportunities, rather than the easy answers of looking overseas … Skills shortages across the country which have left our economy hopelessly reliant on immigration, 2.8 million people out of work on long-term sickness – a problem ignored, left to fester. One in eight young people not in employment or education or training. Sectors of our economy, like engineering, where apprenticeships have almost halved in the last decade, while visas have doubled. So we are taking a different approach. We will publish a White Paper imminently – which sets out a plan to reduce immigration.

The success follows a series of politician replacements in the United States, Holland, Italy, Austria, and especially Sweden, and a policy flip in Canada.

“In many ways, U.S. policies drive similar policies abroad, particularly among our closest allies, so don’t be surprised to see other leaders promising immigration crackdowns,” noted Andrew Author, a former immigration judge at the Center for Immigration Studies. “That was plainly what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was pitching his constituents last week,” he wrote on December 4.

The political crackup, however, has not happened in many other countries that suffer from elite-inflicted migration. In those countries — such as Germany, France, Australia, Ireland, and Iceland — the establishment alliance of political parties, business interests, and media outlets have managed to keep populist parties out of power, often with the aid of insincere and token compromises.

For example, the establishment coalition government in Ireland is promising to expel more asylum seekers even as it opens the door to many asylum seekers and legal migrants, including roughly 100,000 Indians.

In the United Kingdom, Starmer’s party started the migration flood in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which is now on track to convert the British population into an ethnic minority by 2050. His party also supported the mass migration policy pushed by the prior government’s Conservative Party leaders, first Boris Johnson and then Rishi Sunak, whose Indian parents migrated from Africa in 1966.

Starmer was elected in July, but his poll ratings are now scraping 20 percent. That crash likely encouraged him to grab the populist issue of immigration cuts from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK growing populist party.

Starmer also announced his reform just as the British government admitted that 1.2 million migrants were invited into the country of 68 million people in the 12 months up to June 2024. That delivered two migrants for every birth in that year.

“Astonishingly, today, some 86% of all immigration into Britain comes from outside Europe — typically from India, Nigeria, Pakistan, China, and Zimbabwe,” UK immigration expert Matt Goodwin wrote. “How can you build an integrated, cohesive, prosperous, and high-trust society on this? … Does anybody even have a plan?”

The elite support for that decades-long inflow has flatlined productivity growth in the UK, spiked housing costs, grown poverty, pushed up crime, and helped ignite street riots in a once-orderly society. It also helped to quadruple the stock value of major British companies.

But Starmer, whose government has jailed people this year due to anti-immigration protests, did not announce what the future inflow will be, or if illegal migrants will be expelled, as he declared:

What people want from politics is not unreasonable. They want order and security, borders that we control, an [healthcare system] that protects you, an economy that offers secure work and good opportunities. Not just for a few at the top, but for everyone.

The same rollback process is underway in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suddenly put the brakes on his reckless immigration policy.

That policy boosted Canada’s population by growing the foreign population to one immigrant for every three native-born Canadians. That post-2015 flood flatlined per-capita wealth, spiked housing costs, slashed productivity growth, reduced the birth rate, raised crime, and crashed Trudeau’s poll ratings, but also doubled the Canadian stock market.

Trudeau is now widely expected to lose the 2025 election, partly because top bankers say his migration policy has damaged the economy.

His likely replacement, Pierre Poilievre, is promising to cut Trudeau’s migrant inflow. But he also wants high levels of migration to help grow the value of corporate and real-estate investments, instead of cutting migration to help raise wages, workplace productivity, and the prosperity that allows families and births.

The primary Canadian movement for pro-family migration cuts, Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada, gets less than 10 percent polling support.

In the United States, Trump rode the immigration debate to a smashing victory against an incumbent who could not break from her party and pro-migration donors. Since then, he has nominated deputies that likely will pursue a determined effort to stop illegal migration and also repatriate many migrants.

On the campaign trail, he slammed migration for causing crime and chaos, for diverting government support away from Americans, and for making houses unaffordable. But he largely ignored the damage done to Americans’ training, wages, job opportunities, and productivity.

He is also surrounded by advisers and lobbyists who want more Indian and Chinese white-collar migrants to fill many high-skilled or career-starting corporate jobs in a wide variety of fields. Millions of foreign graduates have already been imported for jobs and career opportunities that would otherwise be filled with more productive and better-paid American graduates.

That coming fight over U.S. white-collar migration is largely being ignored by establishment media outlets but is being covered by Breitbart News.