Trump Deputies Seek 40,000 Beds for Migrant Deportations

The Trump administration wants four 10,000-bed detention centers to hold illegals as they are processed for repatriation to their home countries.

The planned new facilities would more than double the current holding capacity among the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 14 current sites.

The plans were revealed in a selection of Customs and Border Protection documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

The costs of this expansion would likely be in the billions, funds that are currently not in CBP budgets. The funds needed would have to be provided by an act of Congress.

The documents stated that the Department of Defense may also be called on to provide space on U.S. military bases to temporarily house detainees waiting to be deported.

Left-wingers and Democrats are already attempting to spin the facilities as inhumane before they are even built. Leftists on the liberal bubble social media site BluSky, for instance, are crying about the plans and calling the facilities “concentration camps,” despite that the temporary holding facilities have no hallmarks of such things.

The president is beginning to look to the military for support. He signed an executive order on Monday directing the Dept. of Defense to provide 1,500 active service troops to serve on the U.S. Border

“As Chief Executive and as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States, I have no more solemn responsibility than protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders,” President Trump wrote in his order. “The Armed Forces of the United States have played a long and well-established role in securing our borders against threats of invasion.”

“A National Emergency currently exists along the southern border of the United States. Unchecked unlawful mass migration and the unimpeded flow of opiates across our borders continue to endanger the safety and security of the American people and encourage further lawlessness,” the president continued. “Through this order, I am acting in accordance with my solemn duty to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders.”

Further involvement of the U.S. military in Trump’s deportation plan was revealed on Thursday, when the Pentagon announced that it would provide air support for the Department of Homeland Security to move detainees about the country as their deportations are carried out.

