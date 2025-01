President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday, January 29.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Laken Riley Act was named after the 22-year-old nursing student who was brutally murdered in Athens, Georgia, by an illegal alien released into the United States interior.

The bill would require DHS to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.