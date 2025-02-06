Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem will visit the facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that President Donald Trump wants to use to house 30,000 migrants as their deportations are pending, according to a report.

A DHS official confirmed to the Miami Herald that Noem would be visiting the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Friday. The outlet noted that “currently, the base houses a center where migrants intercepted at sea and later declared as refugees await to be accepted in third countries.”

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro previously reported that during the signing of the Laken Riley Act, Trump revealed that he was signing an Executive Order directing the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to start “preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility.”

WATCH — “Getting the Dirtbags Off These Streets!” New DHS Head Kristi Noem Posts Footage of ICE Raid:

Trump said:

Today I’m also signing an Executive Order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay — most people don’t even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the [home] countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately, right? … It’s a tough place to get out of. Today’s signings bring us one step close to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities, once and for all. And it was … just an unforced error that we even have to be doing this. Now we need Congress to provide full funding for the complete and total restoration of our sovereign borders, as well as financial support to remove record numbers of illegal aliens.

In a post on X, Noem expressed that Trump had “been very clear” about Guantanamo Bay being used to “hold the worst of the worst.”

“President @realdonaldtrump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst,” Noem wrote. “That starts today.”

Noem’s post on Tuesday, came as the first U.S. military flight transporting a group of migrants to the migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay departed from Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas.

Ten migrants were reported as having been on the flight to migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, according to the Military Times.