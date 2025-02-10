Democrats Help Illegal Migrants Avoid Legal Repatriation

Democrat Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and New York’s Dan Goldman have been caught working to help illegal migrants avoid federal immigration officials.

Goldman, for one, has been posting messages to help illegal aliens from China evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He also posted a video telling Chinese illegals that Chinese migrants have a “right” to thwart deportation back to their home country, that they have a “right” to refuse to cooperate, and urging migrants to contact his office if they are facing deportation. The video has Chinese subtitles.

The video is posted to his official House X account.

Far to the west, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar is also trying to help illegals escape being rounded up and deported back to their home countries by holding what some have called “seminars” to inform illegals on the actions they can take to evade ICE.

Omar is seen on video hosting a talk before a group of native Somalis and relaying similar claims of non-cooperation with ICE as seen in Rep. Goldman’s video.

In the video, Omar advises Somalis in the U.S. that they are “not obligated” to answer any questions posed by immigration officials. Like Goldman, Omar urges illegal aliens not to cooperate with ICE and other immigration authorities.

The revelation of the video spurred Texas Republican Brandon Gill to say that Omar herself should be deported.

DOGE chief and Tesla boss Elon Musk also blasted Omar saying she is “breaking the law. Literally. Outright.”

