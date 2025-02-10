President Donald Trump is asking Republican voters for a massive turnout in the election on Tuesday in New York’s Westchester County, where local officials have converted the district into a sanctuary county for illegal migrants.

There is a special election for Westchester County Executive scheduled for Tuesday with candidate Christine Sculti running as the Republican in the race to fill the county’s top position. Sculti faces Democrat Ken Jenkins in the contest.

On Monday, President Trump urged voters to weigh their vote carefully.

“On Tuesday, February 11th, there is an important Special Election for Westchester County Executive in New York! Democrats have made Westchester County a “Sanctuary County” protecting criminal illegals! Republicans, Conservatives, and Common Sense Voters must GET OUT THE VOTE, and send a message to the Corrupt Democrats. No more protecting criminal aliens. VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump wrote.

Westchester has seen protests against illegal migrants, but members of the county board have also voiced opposition to Donald Trump’s immigration policies, most recently with legislation called the “Immigrant Protection Act.”

There have also been pro-migrant protests, such as the very small rally on December 6 of last year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston