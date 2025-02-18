An Indiana House of Representatives committee has advanced a bill that would give Attorney General Todd Rokita more tools to deter businesses from hiring illegal migrants who have no legal work permits.

The bill would also provide more legal cover for officials aiding federal immigration actions.

House Bill 1531, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott of Indianapolis, was filed in response to calls from the attorney general’s office for more authority to investigate businesses that may be employing illegals, WYFI reported.

The initiative focuses efforts on ensuring that Indiana jobs go to those legally eligible to work and thus could allow many citizens to return to the workforce, some of whom may have checked out due to a lack of job openings, particularly at the entry level. Recent data shows that the size of labor force participation has deteriorated with the rise of illegal aliens taking jobs.

The bill also contains language to further authorize state law enforcement officials, and even school administrators, to honor requests of federal immigration officials as they carry out immigration actions.

While other Hoosier State laws already require law enforcement to cooperate with ICE and other immigration officials, the AG’s office said that HB 1531 adds more language with more specificity — which officials say is needed to head off lawsuits by activists for illegal migrants.

Indiana Sheriffs’ Association President Bob Goldsmith insisted law enforcement need stronger protections in case an incident occurs involving an illegal on an ICE detainer while he or she remains in local custody awaiting pickup by federal officials.

“Cause I can just tell you right now, stuff’s gonna fall through the cracks because we’re trying to keep our head above water with the staff that we have,” Goldsmith said, according to WYFI.

The bill also gives Indiana’s state government power to deny state funding or grants for up to a year to any department of law enforcement or school that refuses to assist federal officials.

The Indiana House Judiciary Committee has now passed the bill to the full house for consideration.

