Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin appeared on Fox News Tuesday to tout his relationship with federal immigration officials to crack down on dangerous migrant gangs.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum on Fox News’s The Story, Youngkin also took a minute to take a jab at Democrats in nearby Maryland who are working to help dangerous gang members while Virginia is rooting them out, taking them into custody, and helping to deport them.

When MacCallum noted that Virginia has teamed up with the feds to grab up criminal gang members, Youngkin replied that his state is involved in an “unprecedented collaboration between the federal government agencies and state resources in order to go get bad guys.”

The governor said that more than 200 federal officers are working with state officials to “unwind” criminal networks operating in the Commonwealth. So far, he noted, 521 violent illegals have been apprehended, of which about 132 are identified members of “international terrorist gangs.”

“When President Trump came in, he said he would secure the border and that’s exactly what he’s done,” Youngkin explained. “We’ve seen a 95 percent drop in illegal border crossings and now we are going after the bad buys.”

“And these violent, illegal immigrants need to be arrested. They have been causing extraordinary chaos and this is our chance to work together — with the federal government — in this way that I think is the national model in order to round up and arrest so many bad guys over a sustained period of time,” he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised Younkin’s appearance and insisted that the efforts in Virginia show “how it makes America safer.”

“It’s an interagency task force built to help Virginia’s local officials better coordinate with federal agencies on immigration enforcement and fighting transnational organized crime,” Patel wrote on X. “They’ve been fantastic partners — and in a month they’ve made over 500 arrests. 130+ of those are gang affiliated.”

“This should be a model for states across the country on how to tackle organized crime and break violent gangs like MS-13,” the FBI chief wrote.

Youngkin also took a minute to compare the success in Virginia to the absurdity of state officials coddling gang members in Maryland.

“We use this extended period of unwinding these [gang] networks to go find the next group of these illegal, violent criminals and that is allowing us to collect more than 500 going forward,” he said, adding, “and I think it’s incredibly important to compare what is going on in Virginia to what’s going on in other states like Maryland where you actually see a Senator and a Governor stand up for someone who in fact was a member and is a member of a gang as found by multiple judges and they are standing up to protect that person.”

Youngkin is alluding to efforts by Maryland Senator Chris Van Holland who actually flew to El Salvador to try and get alleged wife beater and MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia freed from prison and returned to the United States.

See Youngkin’s full interview here:

