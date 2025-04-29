Deported illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was described as a gang member in a 2018 family court dispute.

Custody filings between Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, and her ex, Edwin Ramos, show that Ramos “filed for an emergency custody hearing in August 2018.”

He claimed that his children were in “serious danger” because his ex was involved with a “gang member,” though no specific gang is mentioned, according to Fox45 News:

Custody filings obtained by Fox45 News show the man who appears to be the father of Vasquez Sura’s two youngest children filed for an emergency custody hearing in August 2018. The man, Edwin Ramos, claimed the children were in serious danger because Vasquez Sura “is dating a gang member.”

A month later, a judge concluded that it was “not an emergency” and later dismissed “the issue” in 2019 “for a lack of jurisdiction,” according to the outlet.

The New York Post‘s Jennie Taer revealed that the “obtained court docs from 2018 show” Abrego Garcia “was being accused of gang membership” by Ramos.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has shown court documents that claim Abrego Garcia “crossed the border illegally near McAllen, Texas, in March 2012” at the age of 16 and that he went on to live with his brother in Maryland, according to NBC News.

Years later, in 2016, Abrego Garcia met Vasquez Sura, an American citizen, and the two moved in with each other in 2018 and got married in June 2019, while Abrego was “being held in an immigration center,” according to the New York Post:

The assertion is the latest piece of evidence to surface alleging links between the 29-year-old Salvadoran national to the vicious MS-13 gang. The Justice Department previously highlighted a March 2019 police report in which a confidential informant told the Prince George’s County Police Department gang unit that Abrego Garcia was part of the gang. At the time, Abrego Garcia was arrested for loitering in a Home Depot parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland with three other men. A detective with the gang unit noted in their report that Abrego Garcia was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie at the time of his arrest, which he said “represents [that] they are a member in good standing with MS-13.”

The report also noted that “two of the other men” who had been arrested along with Abrego Garcia had “ties” to the MS-13 gang, according to the outlet.

While Democrats and the news media have portrayed Abrego Garcia as a “Maryland father with protected status,” the Trump administration has claimed that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed that the Trump administration has “credible intelligence proving that” Abrego Garcia “was involved in human trafficking.” Leavitt has also claimed that Abrego Garcia “was a member” and a “leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang.”

“The administration maintains the position that this individual — who was deported to El Salvador, and will not be returning to our country, was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang. That is fact number one,” Leavitt said. “Fact number two, we also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And, fact number three, this individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang — which this President has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has also revealed that when Abrego Garcia was “arrested he was found with rolls of cash and drugs” and was “arrested with two other members of MS-13.”

“Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13,” McLaughlin added. “That finding has not been disturbed.”

McLaughlin added, when Abrego Garcia was arrested, “he was wearing what is effectively MS-13’s uniform.”

Breitbart News reported that Vasquez Sura also accused Abrego Garcia in 2021 of beating, scratching, and ripping her clothes off. Vasquez Sura sought an order of protection, according to court documents.