Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has warned the Trump administration that they will be in for a “problem” if they arrest any more Democrats.

The congresswoman issued her warning in an Instagram video posted on Sunday in response to the recent arrests of three Democrat New Jersey members of the House — Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver — during a visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center. AOC accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of “public intimidation.”

“If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security,” she said. “It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem.”

“You lay a finger on someone, on Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman … or any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem,” she added. “Because the people who are breaking the law are the people not abiding by it.”

ICE officials claimed the Democrat officials, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, were pushing and shoving among a crowd of protesters at the Delaney Hall detention center last week. Per the Hill:

Delaney Hall has become a contentious point in New Jersey, with Trump administration officials saying the facility is critical in its effort to detain violent immigrants in the country illegally. However, Baraka and other local officials argued that the administration has not secured proper permits to house migrants at the facility.

Democrat officials have denied the accusations, with Rep. Watson Coleman (D-NJ) telling MSNBC that Trump had “weaponized law enforcement.”

“To take the mayor of the largest city in the state of New Jersey and put him in handcuffs and then take him away, and his mother, God bless her soul, in addition to his wife. His mother is here, and she has been here since they brought him here. This is not America. This is the sick man’s idea of what he thinks he can do to any one of us, or all of us that he doesn’t like,” she said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.