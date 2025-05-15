Indian Migrant Arrested for Marriage Fraud, Visa Overstay

An Indian migrant living in the U.S. illegally committed marriage fraud with a U.S. citizen when his low-skill J-1 work visa expired, say federal officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of West Virginia, announced that Indian national Aakash Prakash Makwana, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

Makwana entered the U.S. in 2019 and settled in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. Authorities say he had overstayed his low-skill, J-1, non-immigrant visa deadline, which allowed him into the U.S. for culinary and hospitality work.

Prosecutors say that in 2021 Makwana married Kalee Ann Huff, a U.S. citizen, for a fee of $10,000 in an attempt to gain a green card. He then added the citizen’s name to bank accounts, utility bills, a false apartment lease agreement, and other documents, and submitted them to immigration authorities.

But later, Makwana reportedly filed a petition alleging that his American spouse emotionally abused him. Immigration officials, though, determined that his filing was false and that set them to investigating his status.

Sentencing for Makwana is scheduled for September 26. He faces two years in prison, a year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He may also be required to leave the U.S.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said in a May 14 press release:

This case reflects another unacceptable attempt to undermine our nation’s immigration laws, and the commitment of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to enforce those laws to uphold public safety, national security, and the rule of law in our country.

Also named in the scheme is Kalee Ann Huff and her brother-in-law, Joseph Sanchez. And Huff also pleaded guilty to participating in the marriage scheme. She will be sentenced on June 12. Finally, Sanchez will be sentenced on May 30.

