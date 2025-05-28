ICE Detains Dozens of Migrants in Wide Nantucket Island Operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials reported on Tuesday taking about 40 people into custody on Nantucket Island and Martha’s Vineyard in a largescale operation that netted members of the dangerous MS-13 gang as well as at least one child sex offender.

“ICE officers and FBI, DEA and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders which included at least one child predator,” ICE wrote in a statement. “Our partners in the U.S. Coast Guard facilitated a safe and efficient transport of the alien offenders off Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, ensuring the safety of the residents of those communities.”

“Operations like this highlight the strong alliances that ICE shares with our fellow law enforcement partners,”said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde.

Kimberly Milka, acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, added that the operation “highlights FBI Boston’s ongoing commitment to supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with identifying and apprehending those who are breaking the law by violating our immigration laws and, in some cases, committing crimes that endanger public safety.”

The Nantucket Police Department noted that they were notified ahead of the actions, but were not asked to participate.

ICE took to its X account to warn illegal aliens that if they don’t “self-depot” then ICE will be coming for them.

“ICE is removing illegal aliens from ALL states, communities, and worksites across this country,” the agency wrote on its social media account. “If you are here illegally use the CBP Home app to self-deport. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

The operation included traffic stops like occurred in Nashville early this month, according to the Nantucket Courier.

The intensive operation on the tony island comes three years after Florida’s Republican Governor Ron De Santis riled the left by sending a planeload of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a favorite vacation spot of Barack Obama and his family and other multi-millionaires.

The ultra rich residents of the Island blasted De Santis and called him a “racist” for the stunt, yet they turned around and shipped the migrants De Santis sent to them to other places and did not permit them to stay on the island.

