Karen Bass Compares ICE Raids to COVID Lockdowns

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass compared the impact of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids to the coronavirus lockdowns that her party imposed on California, in that both kept people at home.

Bass made the comparison over the weekend in visits to small businesses in a neighborhood that, the Los Angeles Times, depended on the “immigrant” economy (the Times never used the word “illegal).

The Times reported:

Bass visited a number of small businesses in Boyle Heights with Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles), including Casa Fina, Distrito Catorce, Yeya’s and Birrieria De Don Boni, as well as the Estrada Courts public housing project, where Bass and Gonzalez both said residents were reluctant to come outside of their homes for a Father’s Day celebration. “It’s the uncertainty that continues that has an absolute economic impact. But it is pretty profound to walk up and down the streets and to see the empty streets, it reminded me of COVID,” Bass told The Times on Sunday afternoon. Bass said restaurant operators in Boyle Heights told her current circumstances were actually worse than what they had faced during COVID-19, because unlike during the pandemic, there had been no ensuing bump in to-go orders. She hypothesized that the issue was compounded by the fact that many people were not going in to work, meaning they didn’t have disposable income to eat out.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bass’s party, especially in California, pushed for stay-at-home orders, school closures, and mask mandates, which had a negative economic impact but minimal positive benefit.

Bass also joined her party in trying to blame President Donald Trump for the coronavirus, partly because he was skeptical of shutdowns and mandates. Democrats claimed that his approach put Americans at risk.

Bass has blamed Trump for escalating riots in her city, and suggested that ongoing unrest in Los Angeles will only end when ICE raids end, thereby signaling a form of support for the unrest, justifying it after the fact.

