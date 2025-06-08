L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Slams ‘Trump’s Chaotic Escalation’ Against Riots

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced what she called a “chaotic escalation” Sunday by President Donald Trump, after he federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops to stop riots against immigration enforcement.

Bass, who failed to maintain order on her city’s streets Friday and Saturday as masked rioters opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vandalized federal buildings and attacked federal officers, joined the state’s elected Democrats in attacking Trump’s efforts to restore order. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also denounced Trump for his efforts to stop the riots.

In a statement, Bass said:

This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles. Deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation. The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk. This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful. I’ve been in touch this morning with immigrant rights leaders as well as local law enforcement officials. Los Angeles will always stand with everyone who calls our city home.

“Protester” appeared to have ignored Bass’s exhortations and continued confronting federal officials Sunday, clashing with police and blocking freeways as the National Guard began to deploy on the president’s orders.

