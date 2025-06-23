Gerardo López Mateu, mayor of the nearby village of Real, struggled to find workers willing to work in the town’s ongoing cleanup effort. He had four positions open — three of them now filled by migrants. “We still can’t fill the fourth job,” he said. There are some jobs that “Spaniards just don’t want to do.”

Meanwhile, back in the United States, wages are rising because Americans regained the power to boycott terrible jobs after Trump blocked illegal migration. For example, the Wall Street Journal noted that Americans are taking many jobs in a high-tech Nebraska slaughterhouse that raised wages and improved conditions once Trump cut off the supply of desperate migrants:

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Angela Jones feels fortunate to have landed a job at the new meatpacking plant in this stagnant prairie town she’s long called home. She earns $24.50 an hour — far more than she made as a convenience-store clerk, custodian or construction flagger — and has health insurance for the first time in over 20 years.

“This isn’t the same old meatpacking plant!” says the plant’s hiring ads, the journal noted.