Stephen Miller: Passage of Big Beautiful Bill Achieves ‘Fifty-Year Dream’ for Border Security

President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” permanently funds the nation’s southern border against illegal entry, migration czar Stephen Miller declared on Tuesday.

The bill delivers on a “fifty-year hope and dream of the American people to secure the border,” Miller told Trump at a press briefing in Florida.

The bill provides $46.5 billion for completion of the border wall and its surveillance technology, plus roughly $100 billion in additional funds to detain migrants and to hire new enforcement and deportation agents.

The bill also provides an economic and political foundation for regulatory reforms of legal migration, for popular curbs on white-collar outsourcing, and for the continued corporate investment needed to raise the incomes of young Americans and their families.

“This is a big win for the American people,” declared Vice President JD Vance.

“We’re taking back our country,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

Miller said:

When President Trump came into office on January 20, the United States had endured the largest wave of illegal immigration in human history. Not just American history, [but] human history. And within just a few days, President Trump, through his strength, leadership, diplomacy, and vision, achieved the most secure border anyone in the world has ever seen. …to have zero successful illegal entries in an entire month should be an impossible achievement. There’s a 2000-mile border with one of the poorest countries in the world, and you have open travel from 150 countries into Central America and South America. There are 2 billion people in the world that would economically benefit from illegally coming to the United States. [But] through the deployment of the military, through the deployment of novel legal and diplomatic tools, through the building of physical infrastructure, through the empowering of ICE, Border Patrol, and the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, President Trump achieved absolute border security. And now, once this legislation is passed, he will be able to make that… permanent.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the conservative movement since I was a kid in high school, working, dreaming of the day we could have a piece of legislation like what exists right now,” Miller said on Fox News: