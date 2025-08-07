Tennessee National Guard Deployed to Expand ICE Deportations

Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) has called up the Tennessee National Guard to help overcome the paperwork barriers that slow the deportation of illegal migrants.

Lee’s office says the governor is responding to requests by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to aid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to fulfill President Trump’s immigration policies.

“As Gov. Lee has said many times, Tennessee stands ready to support President Trump’s efforts to secure our Nation’s borders and remove the most violent criminals from our streets,” said Lee spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson, according to WKRN-TV.

“In response to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s request for assistance, the Governor authorized Tennessee National Guardsmen under Title 32 status to assist with administrative and clerical duties at Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facilities within the state. These service members will assist with tasks including data entry, case management, and logistical support,” Johnson added.

Lee himself added, “America wants to be certain that criminals, especially illegal immigrant criminals that are on our streets, that are in gangs, that are drug traffickers, that are human traffickers, that they’re taken, they’re removed, and they’re deported. America has been really clear about that, President Trump has been clear about that, part of the reason he got elected was to carry that out, and Tennessee wants to be a partner.”

According to information provided by ICE, the Guard will be used to “identify and process removable aliens” currently in custody. The Guard may also be used for “identifying an alien at a DUI checkpoint and sharing information directly with ICE,” and may also “serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens currently in your agency’s custody.”

ICE has previously enlisted the aid of the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, and the Knox, Greene, Cumberland, Grainger, and Morgan County sheriff’s offices.

